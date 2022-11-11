Home page World

Split

On 11.11. at 11:11 a.m. Cologne started the new carnival session. © Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

There is the theory that in times of crisis the mood for celebration is particularly excessive. War, inflation, gas prices: there are enough crises at the moment. Impressions from a city that is really swaying again.

Cologne – Shortly after 3 p.m. something happened in the student district of Cologne that you would call a chief doctor’s visit in a hospital. Cologne’s mayor Henriette Reker appears, at her side police chief Falk Schnabel and festival committee president Christoph Kuckelkorn, Cologne’s top carnival performer. So everyone who has something to say on this day, November 11th, the beginning of Carnival, in jolly Cologne. Reker takes a stand.

“You may or may not like the way people celebrate here,” she sums up. But in the end it’s like this: Everyone celebrates in their own way. “And that’s just how young people do it.” A few meters away, urine seeps around empty beer cans on the street. A young man in a teddy bear costume has just dropped an iPhone with a crash. A young woman knelt over vomit. Reker makes no secret of the fact that this isn’t exactly the kind of celebration that suits her personally. But good. “If things continue like this today and nothing bad happens, I’ll ultimately be satisfied.”

It’s getting crowded

Already in the run-up, everyone was saying that it would be full at the start of the carnival this year in Cologne. Very full. In the end it will be even fuller. Carnival President Kuckelkorn stated in the afternoon: “We find that the long abstinence from celebrating is the reason that so many people ask about the carnival. It’s great weather, people want to party outside.” In the future, more venues may be needed in the city instead of just a few hotspots.

The student district around Zülpicher Straße in Cologne, with its many bars and pubs, has long been a mega hotspot. It was often very crowded there at carnival, with unsightly side effects. The international media reported last year. That’s not necessarily what Cologne – the city of the notorious New Year’s Eve – wants to be associated with. The administration and police therefore set up a new security concept to channel the onslaught even better.

Up extra early

Already in the early morning it rumbles and rattles, barrier lines are set up. That is also necessary because the audience got up extra early. “Oh, there’s a whole crowd coming,” the head of the public order office, Athene Hammerich, exclaimed at around 8:30 a.m. during a tour, when suddenly a crowd of costumed people marched up. “Early!”

This trend is increasing. Shortly after 12 p.m., the city asks that you no longer go to the Zülpicher district – it is full. Last year, the celebrations were still under Corona conditions. They’re gone now. Nevertheless, there are enough crises in the world. The war in Ukraine, inflation, gas. Doesn’t that spoil the party mood? Or does it really fuel them – keyword escapism? If you look around Cologne, the answer is: the latter.

Best mood on the street

There is a great mood on the street. Franz, 24 years old and born in Baden-Württemberg, dressed up as Obelix and emphasizes: “You can actually go out in a sweater. Everything’s great!” His friend Felix says that even skyrocketing beer prices in pubs aren’t a problem for them. You brought something to drink. “We’re used to that as students anyway.”

Countless revelers flocked to Cologne’s old town early in the morning. The mood is exuberant and happy, among the visitors there are many small groups, recognizable by the fact that they wear the same costumes. Brigitte (54) and Nicole (48) – both disguised as cookie monsters – said they were longingly waiting for this day. “We’re usually always here, but the last few times the pandemic threw a spanner in the works for us,” says Brigitte. However, she is also a bit worried about Corona today: “It’s not quite as carefree as it used to be.” dpa