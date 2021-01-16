On January 15, Peruvian-Spanish singer Kiara Galeote Dyer, K Dyer, released his long-awaited second single “In the dark”.

The song, released on all digital platforms, seeks to surpass the success of his previous production “Salvaje”, which achieved more than 32,000 views on YouTube and 19,000 listens on Spotify.

Regarding the artistic aspect, “A Oscuras” presents a sensual and mysterious proposal, which combines genres such as pop, dancehall and R&B.

Named as the new female voice of Peruvian reggaeton, K Dyer acknowledged through a statement that in this new single she manages to capture the influence of other urban music artists such as the Puerto Rican Mariah, designated as the young promise of the Latin trap, and Paloma Mami, the Chilean-American singer who has just been nominated for Best Female Artist of the Year at the 2021 Lo Nuestro Awards.

On the technical side, “A Oscuras” was written by K Dyer in collaboration with Jason Guerra, who also appears as producer of the single.

Finally, in search of achieving the desired internationalization, the urban artist managed to close an important agreement with The orchard (Sony Music) for the distribution of “A Oscuras”, a song that aims to become the reggaeton of the summer.

