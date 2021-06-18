On June 16, the Peruvian singer K Dyer, one of the emerging voices of local urban music, premiered his new production “Everything changed”.

“This is a song we wrote more than five months ago. It started as a perreo, but we mixed more genres like pop and urban to create something different, “he explained through a statement.

The song, as indicated, was intended to be heard after the end of a relationship, especially toxic, and when that person is no longer missed.

One of the most striking aspects of K Dyer’s new single is the variation in the genre, which moves her away from the reggaeton of her first productions such as “In the dark” Y “It will be nothing”, to make it experiment with R&B, but with a darker sound.

“Tocochanged” is a composition by Kiara Galeote Dyer, the singer’s real name, written in collaboration with Jason Guerra, who was also in charge of producing it.

With this new release, K Dyer adds a new achievement after having captured international attention by signing with The orchard, the distributor of Sony Music, that will continue releasing more songs in the remainder of the year.

Singers, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.