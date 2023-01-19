With the arrival of the New Year 2023, Netflix stated in a statement that “the korean wave is bigger than ever!”. With 60 percent of its subscribers watching a Korean title last year, the “Streaming Giant” had six Top 10 hits. K-dramas most wanted in South Korea. “Woo Lawyer Extraordinaire” and “We’re Dead” became two of her most popular non-English speaking shows of all time. For this year, “Uncle Netflix” Announced a Wide Variety of Korean K-Dramas, Movies, and Non-Scripted Shows.

What is Hallyu or the “Korean wave”? It is a neologism that refers to the rise in global popularity of contemporary South Korean culture since the mid-1990s. Among the various premieres, three acclaimed K-dramas return this 2023 with a new season: “Sweet Home (Sweet Home)”, “DP The Deserter Hunter” and “The Glory”.

Song Kang, Lee Jin Uk, Lee Si Young, Ko Min Si, and Park Gyu Youngthe residents of Verde Hogar who delivered action-packed moments in the first season of “Sweet Home”when they risked their lives in bloody battles against their monster-turned neighbors, return for a new season, “to take the excitement and tension to the next level.”

To the second season of “Sweet Home”, the actors Yoo Oh Seong, Oh Jung Se, Kim Mu Yeol, and Jin Young join the cast, in which the various aspects of nature and human desires will be represented, in a group that only seeks to survive. “After opening the door to new horizons for made-in-Korea content, with various creatures designed and built in collaboration with artists from around the world, ‘Sweet Home’ Season 2 is set to once again dazzle global audiences with a expanded universe and more shocking stories,” Netflix reported.

“DP The Deserter Hunter”is starring South Korean actors Jung Hae In and Koo Kyo Hwan. This drama follows Jun Ho and Ho Yeol of the Korean Armed Forces’ Deserter Hunter Unit as they discover alien realities in their pursuit of various military deserters.

The first season “DP El Cazadesertores” received great praise from specialized critics for its social criticism and its resonance with diverse audiences. The highly-anticipated season 2 arrives again from director Han Jun Hee and the same lead actors, including Jung Hae In and Koo Kyo Hwan, who respectively play An Jun Ho and Han Ho Yeol, the dynamic duo of the Police Unit. Defecthunters. The cast returns with their well-known teamwork and excellent chemistry on camera.

“The Glory” is a Netflix series that tells the story of a woman broken by school violence (who has dedicated her life to weaving a delicate web of revenge), and the people who fall into her trap. The enthusiastically heralded series is a project that brought together already acclaimed screenwriter Kim Eun Sook, genre master director An Gil Ho, and a star-studded cast led by Song Hye Kyo.

The first season received rave reviews for its dramatic development and passionate performances, and even ranked No. 1 on the Global Top 10 Foreign-language TV in the first week of January, raising expectations for the second part.

According to Netflix, the second season of “The Glory” is a beautiful and unforgiving portrayal of the end of student violence perpetrators led by Yeon Jin, who fall into Dong Eun’s trap one after another. “His powerful message, which elicits emotions of righteous anger, empathy and solidarity, will resonate emotionally with audiences around the world.”

Don Kang, vice president of content for Netflix Korea, commented that The global popularity of K content has continued apace throughout 2022, and with Netflix they are bringing a wider variety of stories and genres to fans around the world.. “We are very excited about the variety of titles we share with our members. There truly is a series, movie or unscripted show for everyone, and we look forward to our Korean shows connecting with fans both abroad and at home.”