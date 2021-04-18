ofMarcus Gable shut down

Where should you put your cross in the federal election? In the case of surveys, the participants have to make a decision now. There are signs of a trend reversal at the top.

Munich – The past week will go down in federal history. Because of the dispute over the Union’s candidacy for chancellor. The power struggle will not pass either CDU boss Armin Laschet or CSU chairman Markus Söder without a trace. There is no end in sight anyway. The party does not seem to be harmed by the disputes, which are accompanied by increasing public disbelief. But on the contrary.

Poll for the federal election: Union is growing again in Bild am Sonntag

With the current Sunday trend of Picture on sunday the recently ailing Union is expanding its lead five months before the federal election. According to the opinion research institute Kantar, which carries out the survey on behalf of the newspaper, the CDU and CSU come together to 29 percent – an increase of two percentage points on the previous week. Behind them, the Greens remain at 22 percent shortly before their decision to run for chancellor is announced, while the SPD remains at 15 percent.

The AfD remains at eleven percent, the FDP remains unchanged at nine percent. The left has slipped slightly from nine to eight percent, the other parties still come to six percent – also one percentage point less than a week earlier.

Survey on the federal election: dispute over K question or Merkel’s federal emergency brake as a positive effect?

This new mood could prove Söder and Laschet right – even if fighting the pandemic is actually the overshadowing topic. And both country leaders should have completely different concerns. Perhaps, however, the more active role of Angela Merkel, who wants to drive an infection protection law including a nationwide Corona emergency brake with a seven-day incidence of 100 through parliament on the home stretch of her chancellorship, will also have an impact. That would also be an approach to interpretation.

In Bavaria, in any case, the ruling party is weakening. Söders CSU came on Saturday according to a representative survey by the polling institute Civey on behalf of Augsburger Allgemeine to 40 percent. In March it was 41.6 percent.

Survey in Bavaria: Söder approval at home is growing again slightly

In contrast, the prime minister’s personal values ​​improved again. According to this, 49.6 percent of those surveyed are fairly or very satisfied with their work, while 38.5 percent are rather or very dissatisfied. A month earlier, the number of dissatisfied was even higher than that of Söder fans. However: A year ago – at the beginning of the pandemic – the CSU boss came to a comparable astronomical approval rating of 71 percent.

The Greens also emerged stronger from the survey in Bavaria – 22.5 instead of 19.5 percent – and the AfD, which rose by two percentage points to 10.1 percent. The SPD experienced a real crash: from 10.2 percent in March, only seven percent remained. CSU coalition partner Free Voters slipped from 7.7 to 7.4 percent. Thanks to gains of 0.2 percentage points, the FDP would make it into the state parliament with 5.1 percent.

Were counted according to information from Augsburger Allgemeine Voices of registered and verified internet users who have provided data such as age, place of residence and gender. The votes would be weighted according to a scientific method according to the composition of the German population. (mg, with dpa)