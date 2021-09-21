fromCindy Boden conclude

The fact that Robert Habeck did not become the Greens’ candidate for chancellor kept him busy for a while, according to his own statement. He talks about the emotional election campaign.

Berlin – The last days of April in 2021 were nice for the Greens – but one still had to nibble: party leader Robert Habeck. After the announcement on April 19 that Annalena Baerbock would be his party’s candidate for chancellor, the polls rose. But Habeck had to back off with this decision. That kept him busy for a few days, as the ARD documentary “Ways to Power” made clear.

Shortly after the decision, Habeck gave a comparatively emotional interview in the Time. “The day was a bittersweet one,” he said at the time. In the ARD film, the Green politician with government experience from Schleswig-Holstein stated: “I had an ambition and I had to shake myself for a week to accept that I could not live this ambition now.” It is unclear when this Interview was recorded, but Habeck was obviously struggling with the right words at the time.

Habeck and Baerbock – Discussion about the candidacy for chancellor – “Strongly shaken”

Shortly beforehand, he speaks of alternating men and women on the Greens’ lists. Habeck and Baerbock have not yet made any details about the decision-making process on the K question public. It was only speculated whether the current candidate for chancellor drew the “women’s card” at the time. “There is no rule for singular items,” Habeck explained in the film. “But it was always clear to me that this should also be accepted if that is an important criterion. And then during this phase it also became important as a criterion. “Annalena Baerbock replied in another interview that the documentary filmmakers were shooting:” Together it shook us a lot, of course for Robert in a different role than for me. “

In the end, it was Baerbock who last appeared in TV trialles and was a bit further ahead than Habeck. “Then I found my role fully, accepted,” said the politician. Because the last few weeks he toured all over Germany as an election campaigner.

Bundestag election campaign of the Greens: “It is obvious that something went wrong”

However, the election campaign did not remain completely flawless. The polls sank again, meanwhile the Greens are in third place a few days before the general election. But they are not giving up, they hope for a poll effect. The problems began with bonus payments that were reported too late and a pimped up curriculum vitae.

After a brief consideration, Habeck said in “Ways to Power” rather taciturnly: “A lot has been checked and obviously it has not been seen. That is obvious, otherwise it would have been corrected. ”After a question from journalist Stephan Lamby that something must have gone wrong, he repeats:“ It is obvious that something went wrong. ”And Baerbock also said elsewhere:“ In retrospect, however, we should have prepared even more for what a federal election campaign with a candidate for chancellor actually needs in terms of resources. “

And then the Greens were caught up with the plagiarism allegations. “That was certainly fatal for the week and the weeks after,” Habeck sums up. He did not comment at the time because he was on vacation with a tent and camping stove. He needed these five days off to recharge his batteries. “And then it is also inappropriate to give wise advice from the beach.”

Federal election 2021: power struggle in the Union and the Greens

Outwardly, the decision about the Greens’ candidacy for chancellor was more peaceful than that of the Union. The film also reveals a lot about the power struggle between Armin Laschet and Markus Söder. But everyone obviously had to struggle with the decisions. (cibo)