K-19: plot, cast and streaming of the film on La7

K-19 is the film broadcast on La7 this evening, Sunday 17 September 2023, at 9.15 pm. A 2002 film directed by Kathryn Bigelow. Independent film, starring Harrison Ford and Liam Neeson, inspired by the true events that happened to the Russian nuclear submarine K-19, the first equipped with ballistic nuclear missiles, launched in 1959. The K-19 accident, considered by the USSR to be a failure , was covered by military secrecy and kept hidden from public opinion for thirty years, until the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. Let’s see the plot and the cast together.

Plot

Sixties. A newly produced Soviet submarine is sent to test launch a nuclear warhead. The vessel has some construction problems and the crew is not the best trained. This is why the helm is entrusted to a commander sent from Moscow (Ford) who makes the previous manager (Neeson) move to the role of second in command. The two have different conceptions of duty and the conflict explodes when a leak occurs in the radioactive core that powers the vehicle.

K-19: the cast

What is the cast of the movie K-19? We find great actors like Harrison Ford and Liam Neeson. Below are all the actors and their characters played.

Harrison Ford as Commander Alexei Vostrikov

Liam Neeson as Commander Mikhail Polenin

Peter Sarsgaard: Lieutenant Vadim Radtchenko

Steve Nicolson: Deputy Commander Yuri Demichev

Joss Ackland as Marshal Zelentsov

John Shrapnel: Admiral Bratyeev

Donald Sumpter as medical officer Gennadi Savran

Tim Woodward: Vice-Admiral Konstantin Partonov

Shaun Benson: Leonid Pashinski

Tygh Runyan: Maxim Portenko

Streaming and TV

Where to watch K-19 on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – 17 September 2023 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 9.15pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.