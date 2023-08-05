Jyväskylä World Cup Rally | The police suspect that nine people planned to disturb the service area, they were arrested with a “substance suitable for tampering”

The police arrested the persons and suspects that they tried to disrupt the rally activities in the Pavilion area.

4.8. 20:38 | Updated 4.8. 21:52

Police has arrested nine people in Jyväskylä, whom it suspects of preparing to harass the Paviljong service area of ​​the Jyväskylä World Rally Championship.

The police found substances suitable for damaging rally cars and their drivers in the possession of the persons, said the police of Inner Finland in a press release.

Those arrested are suspected of trying to disrupt rally activities in the Pavilion area, the release states.

“It’s a substance suitable for knocking someone over,” the inspector elaborates Kari Aaltio for HS.

“Can’t say yet what’s in it,” he says.

At this stage, Aaltio does not take a position on whether it is, for example, a substance like spray paint.

Police arrested the persons on Friday evening at 19:23 in the area of ​​Lutako. They were still under arrest in the evening, according to Aalti, in accordance with the Police Act to protect against crime and disorder.

He does not take a position on whether it is suspected that the threat of harassment was aimed at specific drivers or stables.

The police suspect disorderly conduct in the case.

The wave according to the rallys have been very calm this year.

“I’ve been the head of investigations in rallies for six years, and I don’t remember it being this calm in the next few years, at least. There was absolutely nothing the night before. When it rains, it will probably be even calmer. Rain and frost are the police’s best friends,” said Aaltio.

On Friday, the police caught seven people from the connection of the unannounced demonstration from Hannikainkatu in the center. According to IS information, there have been Elokapina demonstrators in the demonstrators.

The World Cup rallies in Jyväskylä end on Sunday.