Jyväskylä | The queue for the student event turned into chaos in Jyväskylä – “It was a big farce”

The arrangements for the extension of the Kauppakatu appra were a farce, says student Neea Tarvainen, who stood in line for two hours.

Shopping street shocking chaos broke out in Jyväskylä during the after party, when the party people were not supposed to be allowed to leave.

“We queued in the lobby in a mass of people for about 20-30 minutes and waited to get out. People were only allowed out through the gap. I don’t know why the gates weren’t opened properly, it didn’t make any sense,” describes the student No Tarvainen.

“I couldn’t move in any direction, someone pushed me from the stomach side and someone from the back side. A guy who gets panic attacks in crowded places said it couldn’t have been there.”

appr is a student event where a playful degree is completed by visiting restaurants and bars. Kauppakatu appro was organized for the first time already in the 1970s.

Tarvainen arrived at the event organized on Thursday with his student friends from Kuopio. Getting out of the extension was by no means the first line of the day.

The event involves a lot of queuing: First we queue for the joint departure, then for different restaurants and bars and finally for the continuations.

In Tarvainen’s opinion, the joint departure was well organized. Even the queues at restaurants were predictable and tolerable.

“The queues were long at well-known places, but you could get to smaller places with a queue of about 30 minutes. McDonald’s and Burger King were shockingly full, so we didn’t go to the restaurant check at all.”

To be continued however, the arrangements were inadequate.

This year, the continuations were organized in the fair and congress center Paviljongi, where they performed Sex man and Lauri Haav.

Tarvainen and his friends moved to the Pavilion when the appro tour was completed. Once there, they noticed a shockingly long line. It meandered for hundreds of meters, making curves and disappearing between buildings.

The atmosphere was boring and sudden, because so many people were passing others.

“The queue was moving slowly because of overtaking. In previous years, many people said they would pass because they say you can’t get in otherwise,” describes Tarvainen.

“It was terribly cold, that was the worst. No one was prepared for that kind of waiting. Sometimes we went to the bathroom in the hotel and warmed up.”

Tarvainen and his friends ended up standing in line for about two hours. He heard that some queued for up to three hours.

Necessary has previously been on an internship in Kuopio. He hasn’t experienced anything like that there. To Tarvainen’s surprise, on social media, many people who had previously used Kauppakatu apps said that the queues have been just as long before.

HS did not reach the organizers of the Kauppakatu appra to comment on the matter on Friday.

Necessary not sure if he wants to go to the same apps again.

“There was so much waiting. We talked with the group that if we go next year, we have to do something differently to get inside in time.”

He sums up his opinion about the sequels: “It was a big farce.”