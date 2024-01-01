Monday, January 1, 2024
Jyväskylä | The industrial hall caught fire, several hot spots

January 1, 2024
No injuries have been caused by the fire.

in Jyväskylä Several fires broke out in the industrial hall located in Kalarintie in the Haapaniemi district on Monday evening, informs Central Finland Rescue Service.

The alarm about the task was given at 17:42. When the rescue service arrived, there was considerable smoke in the approximately 10,000 square meter building. There are several fire stations.

A total of 16 rescue units were dispatched to the scene by seven o'clock. At that time, the rescue service said that they were still doing extinguishing work, clearing the fire outbreaks.

According to the rescue service, the fire has not caused any injuries.

