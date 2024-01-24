Jyväskylä | The fire at the Valmet factory has been put out, the production facilities are being ventilated

According to the rescue service, no one was injured in the fire.

I coached a fire broke out in the factory's production premises in Jyväskylä on Wednesday. The rescue service was alerted to a fire on Rautpohjankatu around 2 p.m.

The rescue service received information about a large building fire in Jyväskylä at around 2 pm on Wednesday. Rautpohjankatu near the center has been reported as the place of fire. This is the Valmet factory.

15 units were called to the scene.

“Rescue operations have been ongoing in the production facilities. The fire has been extinguished. There is some smoke in the production facilities, we are in the phase of smoke ventilation,” says the manager on duty Pasi Vilhunen.

According to him, it is not possible to assess the damages caused to the premises.

The fire did not cause any injuries.