Jyväskylä | The fire at the senior house is litigated through the courts: lawsuits filed against SRV’s subsidiary

Jyväskylä|The combined sum of the lawsuits is approximately eight million euros. The lawsuits are related to a fire at a seniors’ house in Jyväskylä in 2020.

Construction company Lawsuits have been filed against SRV’s subsidiary for the fire at the seniors’ house in Jyväskylä’s Paloka in 2020. The matter was announced on Wednesday afternoon by SRV itself.

According to SRV’s press release, lawsuits have been filed against SRV Rakennus Oy in the District Court of Central Finland. According to the company, the lawsuits have been initiated by its subscribers and insurance companies.

According to the release, the total sum of the lawsuits is around eight million euros.

Suits are related to the big fire that happened in Jyväskylä Paloka in July 2020, where a senior house built in 2018 burned down.

In the case last spring, the prosecutor demanded a fine for the resident of the senior housing for careless handling of the fire. The resident had burned a candle in a wooden basket on the balcony of his apartment.

The fire spread to the wooden floor grates of the balcony and further to the wooden wall, where it was able to spread due to the lack of fire breaks in the house’s structures.

The district court of Central Finland dismissed the charge against the resident. Central Finns according to the court also found it undisputed that the rapid spread of the fire was not caused by the carelessness of the woman who burned the candle, but by construction errors.

SRV says in its press release that the company disagrees with the lawsuits filed by subscribers and insurance companies. According to the company, “based on external legal assessments, there are strong grounds for rejecting the claims”.

“SRV has built the site as a turnkey project according to the plans drawn up by the customers, and the cause of the 2020 fire and its spread has been the building’s incomplete plans,” the company writes in its press release.

SRV says that it currently has no idea of ​​the schedule for handling the lawsuits.