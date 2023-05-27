Jyväskylä | The fate of the more than a hundred-year-old wooden house milieu is horrifying: This is how the plot is filled with new houses

The houses protected in the plan change will be preserved and renovated, but a dense cluster of new houses will be built on the plot. in the opinion of many Jyväskylä residents, the change will destroy the idyllic wooden house milieu. “This is one of the latest manifestations of the old days in Jyväskylä,” says a resident who opposes the plans.

The old ones Jyväskylä is bubbling around the protected wooden houses.

The city is selling a plot of land near the city center with old buildings and allowing new buildings to be built on the same plot next to the old ones.

Some of the townspeople are horrified by the plans. According to them, the renovation will destroy the culturally historically valuable milieu of wooden houses, of which there are not many left in Jyväskylä.

It is a plot of land located at Pitkäkatu 25 in the idyllic Mäki-Mati district behind Harju. On the plot there are two wooden buildings completed at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries, which are protected.

The buildings have served, among other things, as a communicable disease hospital, residential use and a daycare center. Today, they are rented out as work and office space to cultural associations and artists.

For the townspeople the milieu is familiar, because on the other side of the street is the traditional and popular Mäki-Mati family park. There are various cultural events at Pitkäkatu 25.

Now the city plans to sell the centrally located plot with its buildings and change the site plan so that new buildings can also be built on the plot. The city has promoted plans with the new owner, real estate investment company T&J Partners, selected in the partnership search conducted in 2021.

Now, seven wooden residential buildings with gable roofs are planned for the half-hectare plot. Protected houses are preserved and repaired.

Observation picture of the plans for Pitkäkatu 25. In the upper part of the picture are the old wooden buildings that are being renovated. Seven new buildings on the Alakulma sites.

Plans have, however, aroused great opposition in Jyväskylä. According to the opponents, close-in additional construction destroys the traditional and spacious milieu. According to the opponents, the city has not explored any other alternatives for the plot and protected buildings.

The address opposing the plans has been signed by almost 1,400 people.

“The city of Jyväskylä has a unique milieu in its hands, and it is necessary to think about its fundamental change calmly, going through all possible uses, so that in a few years, the lost opportunity will not be remembered with longing,” the petition of the opponents states.

“Once privatized and fully built, a plot of land is a lost opportunity forever, no amount of money can get it back.”

According to the opponents, the repair costs of protected houses have not been properly determined and now the costs have been estimated to be well over the top. According to the opponents, the plot in a valuable location is also sold at an underpriced price. In the partnership bid, the price of the plot was estimated at half a million euros.

One one of the opponents of the project is a resident of the neighborhood of Pitkäkatu 25 Juulia Kääri.

The place is important to Kääriai, because he lived his childhood in Mäki-Mat and was cared for in a kindergarten that operated in a sheltered building. 1.5 years ago, he moved back to his childhood landscapes with his spouse and small children.

According to Kääriä, the renovation will destroy the idyllic milieu and take the old protected buildings out of reach of the townspeople.

“The protected houses would practically no longer be visible from outside the plot. The houses would no longer be used by the residents of Jyväskylä. They will be space for residents of one housing association,” Kääria says.

According to Kääriä, the local people have not been listened to or asked what they would like to happen to the place. In Kääriä’s opinion, the wooden house milieu would make an attractive object where a variety of activities could be developed.

“It doesn’t seem sensible in any way to destroy the landscape and an important piece of Jyväskylä’s history and the attractiveness of the area. This is one of the latest manifestations of the old times in Jyväskylä.”

The protected buildings are located on a spacious lot with lots of trees. The log building built in the 1990s in the corner of the lot will be moved to make way for new buildings. There is a flower shop in the building.

Station planning leading city architect Leila Strömbergin according to the idea of ​​converting Pitkäkatu 25 to residential use has been pending for a long time.

The initiative came from the city of Jyväskylä, because the city has no use for old wooden buildings. The protected buildings will soon also need renovation, which the city is not prepared for.

At the same time, the city center is under a lot of pressure from additional construction.

Strömberg is surprised by the strong opposition the project has faced.

“However, here we are preserving the old houses and enabling new, interesting wood construction,” he says.

“It is important for the city that those buildings remain. Now we are getting the old buildings renovated, and a new type of housing will also be created there, for which there is a demand. A worse option would be that they [vanhat rakennukset] would decay.”

In the year In 2009, the city planned apartment buildings on the site. At that time, the project did not go forward, because the Central Finland Museum, for example, considered the high-rise buildings to be destroying a valuable milieu.

Now the plans have eased from 14 years ago.

The museum now states in its statement that the densification of the urban structure around the conservation site weakens the scenic importance of the site and changes the cityscape towards more compact construction.

However, according to the museum, cultural history will not be destroyed, because the buildings are protected. Not a plot that has changed many times over the decades.

At the museum’s request, the number of buildings planned for the site has been reduced from eight to seven.

Middle Finland amanuensis of the museum Saija Silen states that the museum cannot prevent the additional construction of the plot. It is a local cultural-historically significant object, not nationally or provincially significant.

According to Silen, there are also good things in the current plans.

“The option presented now is much better for the environment and the identity of the area than previous plans for massive apartment building construction,” he says.

“This brings a new type of building to the downtown area, which is substantially less efficient than high-rise building. It’s a very interesting alternative to the historic protected courtyard.”

According to Silen, the most important thing for the museum is the restoration and preservation of protected buildings. He points out that a good thing about the new plan is that the plan mandates renovating the old buildings before the additional building right can be used in full.

Still, Silen understands the concern of the project’s opponents. The plot will be densely built, and the protected buildings will be hidden behind the new buildings.

“They peek out from there, but that courtyard is not openly present in the cityscape as it has been now.”