Jyväskylä | The couple found dead had probably been dead for a month

The couple found dead in Jyväskylä had probably already been lying dead in their apartment for a month. None of the neighbors HS talked to knew the deceased.

Block of flats Laikuttajantie in Jyväskylä looks quite normal on Thursday afternoon. Many windows still have decorative lights hanging after Christmas.

However, the house is not completely ordinary. It hit the news today when Central Finland reported that two people were found dead in the house.

The deceased couple had probably been lounging in the apartment for weeks. The police found the bodies due to a neighbor’s odor nuisance report. The case is being investigated as a cause of death investigation, and no crime is suspected.

According to the neighbor, the deceased had probably been lying dead for a month. There was a pile of newspapers and advertisements in front of the door. The names in the letterbox have been covered up in HS’s delivery.

HS went to find out on the spot how the bodies could have been left to rot for weeks.

A man steps out of the house with a cigarette in his mouth. He has heard about the case, but does not know the couple.

Other neighbors say the same. Nobody seems to know their deceased neighbors now.

The stairwell smells strongly of detergent. Maybe the smell has already been cleaned. However, a woman steps out of the elevator holding a scarf over her nose.

Halfway through, the smell of the stairs in the seven-story building becomes instantly repulsive and gets worse floor by floor.

It’s immediately clear: this smells bad.

“The baby the smell has been here for about a month. Now that’s not even bad. At some point it was so bad that I couldn’t even breathe,” he says Oona Koskinenwho lives with his father on the same floor where the deceased were found.

Koskinen has lived in the house for six months and her father for almost a year. Neither of them has met their now deceased neighbors.

“It’s shocking that such information suddenly comes out. This is a really peaceful apartment complex.”

Koskinen has not been able to guess anything, even though the neighbors seemed somewhat strange.

A large pile of newspapers and advertisements had gathered in front of the door. Koskinen’s dogs also pulled towards the door following the strong smell.

“It was thought that some elderly people live there, who throw their mail in the stairwell when they don’t want it. “