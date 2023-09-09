Saturday, September 9, 2023
Jyväskylä | Seppälä Prisma was evacuated due to a car fire

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 9, 2023
After seven, the fire was put out and preparations were made to move the car that caught fire from the parking garage.

Jyväskylä A vehicle fire broke out in Seppälä’s Prisma parking garage on Saturday evening, which caused the entire Prisma to be emptied of customers. 400–500 people were evacuated from the premises.

Central Finland’s rescue service informs about the matter.

The rescue service was alerted by Prisma at 7:30. After seven, the fire was put out and preparations were made to move the car that caught fire from the parking garage.

Half the car had been removed from the parking garage by eight, but the garage is closed at least until Sunday, the rescue service announced before nine in the evening. Prisma will still be able to open its doors on Saturday evening.

The fire did not cause personal injuries or spread to other cars. The fire also had no effect on the operation of the neighboring shopping center Sepä.

