Jyväskylä | Scaffolding collapsed from the roof of the shopping center onto cars, there is a risk of collapse in the roof structures

There were no personal injuries in the accident.

Scaffolding fell on top of cars in Jyväskylä on Tuesday, says Central Finland Rescue Service in its release.

A strong gust of wind tore scaffolding from the roof of the shopping center building, which fell down to ground level, damaging the cars below. There were no personal injuries in the accident.

The fire marshal on duty Olli Markkanen according to the building is located on Ahjokatu, and it houses Gigantti and the Hoplop indoor playground. The building’s roof structures have been damaged and, according to the rescue service, there is still a risk of further collapse in the roof structures.

Markkanes does not yet have information on whether the fall of the racks affected the operations of the shops or whether the shopping center had to be emptied.

“Probably, efforts have been made to move people there, at least from under that place, if someone still happens to be there.”

Several simultaneous rescue missions have come to the Jyväskylä area due to a strong thunderstorm.

The news is updated.