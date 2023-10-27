Jyväskylä | Luhtitalo caught fire in Kortesuo – more than ten units on the scene

It is known that the fire on the roof did not have time to spread to the apartments of the Luhtitalo.

Jyväskylä A fire broke out in a luhti house in Kortesuo early on Saturday, Central Finland rescue service informs.

The alarm came to Wilhelm Schild street at 1:51 am.

According to the fire marshal on duty, the fire was on the roof of the building. By half past three, the situation had been brought under control, and it was known that it had not had time to spread to the apartments of the two-story Luhti building.

There was still no information about possible personal injuries at half past three, and the fire marshal on duty could not say whether the residents had been evacuated from under the fire.

The cause of the fire or the exact cause of the fire are still unclear.

12 units of the rescue service were called to the scene.