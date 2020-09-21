Jyväskylä Jyväskylä City Council set up a temporary committee to prepare for the dismissal of the city government – the suspect in the assassination of a parliamentary assistant refused to resign himself

The committee is preparing the removal of the Board of Directors for the Board meeting to be held on October 26 at the latest.

Jyväskylä the city council decided at its meeting on monday to set up a temporary committee to prepare for the dismissal of the city government. The matter was decided unanimously at the meeting, the city of Jyväskylä informs.

The dismissal is due on September 11 to the news that the city councilor and a member of the city government Teemu Torssonen has been imprisoned for probable reasons on suspicion of attempted murder. Torssonen and a far-right leader from Jyväskylä Tero Ala-Tuuhonen has been imprisoned as a suspect Electoral Officer and Parliamentary Assistant to the Central Finland District of Basic Finns Pekka Katajan attempted murder.

Torssonen himself has not agreed to resign from his position of trust.

Read more: On the morning of July, Pekka Kataja’s doorbell was rang and he was tried to be murdered – Now Kataja and other Perussuomalainen tell how the far right tried for years to penetrate the party core in Central Finland

Committee prepares for the dismissal of the city government at a council meeting on 26 October at the latest, after consulting the parties concerned. At the same meeting, the council appoints a new board. If the committee completes its work before then, the council will hold an extraordinary meeting and take decisions on a faster schedule.

The Municipal Act stipulates that the council may dismiss the trustees elected by the municipality, the association of municipalities and the joint institution of municipalities during the term of office if they or some of them do not enjoy the trust of the council, the press release says. According to the press release, Torssonen’s position as city councilor is affected by how the criminal investigation progresses and whether charges are brought against him.

The prosecution date for the case has been announced as December 1, 2020.