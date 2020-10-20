Jyväskylä Committee proposes dismissal of city government in Jyväskylä – Assassination attempt of parliamentary assistant in the background

The suspect in the murder attempt refused to resign himself.

Jyväskylä an ad hoc committee set up by the city council considers the city government to have lost the council’s trust and decided to dismiss it. The city of Jyväskylä said in a press release on Tuesday that the matter was decided unanimously.

The reason for the dismissal was identified by the ad hoc committee as being a city councilor and a member of the city board Teemu Torssonen has lost political confidence as a member of the city government.

Torssonen and a far-right leader from Jyväskylä Tero Ala-Tuuhonen has been imprisoned on suspicion as an electoral chief and parliamentary assistant in Central Finland Pekka Katajan attempted murder.

Torssonen himself has not agreed to resign from his position of trust. The prosecution date for the case has been announced as December 1, 2020.

Helsingin Sanomat publishes Torsson’s name already at the time of the suspicion of a crime due to his social status.

Council set up an ad hoc committee to prepare for the dismissal of the city government in September.

According to the Municipal Act, the city council may dismiss the trustees it has elected to a municipal institution during the term of office if they or some of them do not enjoy the council’s trust.

According to the city, the decision was preceded by a consultation of the parties and the city government.