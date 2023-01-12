Jyväskylä | Central Finland: Two people were found dead in an apartment in Jyväskylä

No crime is suspected in the matter.

Two a dead person was found on Wednesday in an apartment building in Kangaslammi in Jyväskylä, reports Central Finland.

The deceased had apparently died several weeks ago, as the smell from the apartment had spread to other parts of the apartment building. According to Keskisuomainen, an older couple was found dead.

The police are investigating the case as a cause of death investigation, and no crime is suspected.

Director of investigationsCrime Commissioner Markku Latvala did not give Keskisuomalainen more detailed comments on the case. However, he stated that if the deceased is not found until a long time after death, there is usually a lack of social contacts associated with the case.

Individual cases like this come to the attention of the police in the Jyväskylä region every year.