Jyväskylä | At an educational institution in Jyväskylä, a police mission: a person with a gun was reported to the emergency center

August 29, 2024
Jyväskylä | At an educational institution in Jyväskylä, a police mission: a person with a gun was reported to the emergency center
The police are there to investigate the situation.

At the educational institution A police mission is underway in Jyväskylä’s Viitaniementie, the police informs.

According to the information received by the emergency center, a person with a gun was seen on the premises of the educational institution. The police are there to investigate the situation.

Central Finns students have been instructed to stay in class.

Schildt high school and vocational college are located on the Gradia campus of the Jyväskylä education municipality.

The news is updated.

