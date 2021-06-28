Jyväskylä Another hundred children in Jyväskylä fell ill due to salmonella – the bacterium could have come from a salad

Cases of Salmonella appeared in a cluster before Midsummer.

In Jyväskylä Salmonella, which has caused another hundred children with stomach disease, is suspected to come from a salad offered in kindergartens, the city of Jyväskylä says in a press release.

Jyväskylä’s environmental health service has taken samples of the products for laboratory tests.

There are both the city’s own kindergartens and private offices in Jyväskylä and Laukaa. In addition to children, individual adults have contracted stomach disease. The exposure is suspected to be timed to Friday, June 18 or early last week.

The study is carried out jointly by the City of Jyväskylä and the Kylän Kattaus business enterprise, which provides food services to the city.

As a precaution additional salmonella testing will be provided for staff in the central kitchen shift. The first results of laboratory tests on food samples will be available on Wednesday.

Due to salmonella cases, more attention has now been paid to hand hygiene in day care centers and cleaning has also been intensified.

Salmonella can still only be spread through faeces, and hand hygiene is also important in homes, reminds the City of Jyväskylä.

The patient can return to work or kindergarten after two asymptomatic days, the city instructs.