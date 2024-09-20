Friday, September 20, 2024
Jyväskylä | An elementary school-aged cyclist was injured in a crash on the crosswalk

September 20, 2024
in World Europe
Jyväskylä | An elementary school-aged cyclist was injured in a crash on the crosswalk
There was a crash between a car driver and a bicycle rider on Thursday afternoon in Jyväskylä.

Elementary school age a bicyclist was injured in a crash with a car driver in Jyväskylä on Thursday, the Internal Finland Police Department informs.

According to the police, the crash happened on the crosswalk at the intersection of Vesangantie and Lehtokatu around 4 p.m.

In their announcement, the police did not specify how serious the injury was.

The crash is being investigated as endangering traffic safety and injury. The police will continue the investigation by interviewing the people involved in the case and finding out the reasons that led to the accident.

In its press release, the police emphasize that it does not take a position on questions of guilt, because the hearing of witnesses is in progress.

