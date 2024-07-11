Jyväskylä | A man in his twenties is suspected of aggravated rape and attempted murder

Jyväskylä|The alleged crimes took place last Sunday evening.

On Thursday, the District Court of Finland imprisoned a man in his twenties on suspicion of serious crimes against life and health that took place in Jyväskylä's Halssila over the weekend.

The man is suspected of aggravated rape and attempted murder, Central Finland police say.

According to the police, the suspect and the victim did not know each other from before. The police arrested the suspect about two hours after the act.

The suspected crimes took place last Sunday evening between 10:30 and 10:00. Earlier, the police have said that the exact place of the incident was in the vicinity of the chewing track near the Tammirinte school. Otherwise, the police have told the public very little about the events.