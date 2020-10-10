Highlights: Congress accuses Jyotiraditya Scindia of land scam

Gwalior

In the by-elections, the issue of farmer loan waiver and Jyotiraditya Scindia being declared as the land mafia dominates. The Congress is constantly attacking BJP and Scindia over this. Responding to both allegations, BJP state president VD Sharma has hit back at the Congress. He said in Gwalior that BJP has never talked about loan waiver of farmers, we are enabling them.

Responding to the allegations made by Jyotiraditya Scindia, he said that the Congress government was 50 years in the state, then why did he not raise these questions? Sharma claimed that Congress is now looking completely clean and we are winning all 28 seats in the state. I can say this with confidence. VD Sharma has spoken to journalists in Gwalior for the first time after becoming the state president.

He said that to enable the farmers, the central government is giving financial assistance of 6 thousand rupees and the Shivraj Singh government of the state 4 thousand rupees. Sharma said that we have given better infrastructure to the farmers in the current condition. Road, electricity, water facilities have been provided. We do not lure farmers nor lie. We have done many things towards making farmers self-reliant. The state president said that BJP does what it says. The Central Government has given assistance of 22 thousand crores to the farmers.

He said that the answer to the question of where Kamal Nath went to the Central Government for the assistance of 6 thousand crores of farmers, is still incomplete. Answer why you have returned 2.5 lakh houses of the poor, you have stopped the pilgrimage pilgrimage scheme of elders, Ladli Laxmi Yojana and fees for poor students. VD Sharma said that the Congress land has been completely shaken in MP, due to which its leaders are now blaming the charges. Sharma said that the Kamal Nath government had fallen from its deeds.

Scindia was saved

Defending Jyotiraditya Scindia, the BJP state president said that Congress leaders are today accusing Scindia of land scam, all these allegations are misleading and false. And Scindia has answered that this land is his property 300 years old. He has asked the question to the Congress that when the Congress was in power in the state for 50 years, then why did it not raise these questions. But due to the awakening of Scindia ji’s self-respect, when he hit the road and the Congress land is slipped, now you are talking about this. The public of MP has understood this very well. This time, the Congress party will be cleared from Gwalior-Chambal.