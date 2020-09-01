Highlights: BJP’s people are giving tension to Jyotiraditya Scindia in Gwalior-Chambal?

Party engaged in persuading angry leaders in Scindia’s stronghold

VD Sharma met former minister Jaibhan Singh Powaiya in Gwalior

VD Sharma went to Delhi after meeting leaders in Gwalior

Bhopal

The by-election in MP is a matter of prestige for Jyotiraditya Scindia more than the BJP. The biggest challenge is in BJP’s stronghold Gwalior-Chambal division. The hearts of many veteran leaders still have not met the people of Scindia. Jyotiraditya Scindia had tried to meet these stalwarts during his visit to meet them. But a former minister made his intentions clear by tweeting a few hours later. In such a situation, the party has now started celebrating those angry people.

16 out of 27 seats are in Gwalior-Chambal division in the by-election. The BJP recently did a mega show in Gwalior with Jyotiraditya Scindia. But the discussion is that all things are still not normal inside the party. Prabhat Jha Corona, the national vice-president who is responsible for the by-election, has been infected. In such a situation, again state president VD Sharma and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar were camped in Gwalior. Both senior leaders are working to unite party veterans.

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s problems may increase, High Court issues notice

VD met Jaibhan

In fact, after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP, Home Minister Narottam Mishra used to go to Gwalior to persuade the people. Former Finance Minister Jaibhan Singh Powaiya is the most aggressive. Not speaking openly, but by tweeting, we make our intentions clear. To try them, from CM Shivraj to Jyotiraditya Scindia have tried. Now State President VD Sharma has taken charge. VD Sharma has again met Jaibhan Singh Powaiya in Gwalior. Also, there is talk between the two in a closed room.

Madhya Pradesh Bypoll 2020: Arrows of statement between Scindia and Digvijay

At the same time, after the meeting, State President VD Sharma has rejected the displeasure of Jaibhan Singh Powaiya. He keeps on running the phase of reconciliation in BJP. Along with this, BJP’s veteran leader Anoop Mishra’s name also comes in the list of angry people. But openly these people are still keeping their point in the party forum.

VD Sharma went to Delhi

VD Sharma has gone to Delhi to discuss the preparations for the by-elections in the state. CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan was also supposed to go to Delhi today but his tour of Delhi was canceled due to technical fault in the helicopter. But the biggest challenge for the BJP as of now, is to train the Maharashtrians of BJP in Jyotiraditya Scindia’s stronghold.

MP: Congress has ‘decided’ names of 15 candidates for the by-election, the rest is announced

Why is this situation

In fact, in the by-elections in all the seats of Gwalior-Chambal, BJP will give tickets to the same candidates who have left the Congress along with Jyotiraditya Scindia. There are several BJP leaders from the region, who have also been ministers in the Shivraj government in the past. These people lost the elections to Congress candidates in the 2018 assembly elections. The people from whom these people lost elections are now in BJP. In such a situation, everyone is worried about his political career. At the same time, the party wants to take these people along, if they are angry then the party will have to pay the price in the by-election.