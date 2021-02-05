“In Formosa there is a systematic violation of human rights,” denounced the national deputies of Juntos por el Cambio who traveled to that province after complaints of irregularities in the isolation centers for patients with coronavirus and their close contacts.

The three envoys of the opposition coalition were Sebastian Salvador, vice president of the Lower House Human Rights Commission; Waldo Wolff, head of the Commission on Freedom of Expression, and Monica Frade, member of the Human Rights Commission.

This Friday they offered a press conference to present the first results of the trip in which, in addition to touring the questioned isolation centers, they met with people who denounced human rights violations.

Salvador remarked that “It is a prison regime more than a health regime what is happening in these centers of isolation. We cannot allow these issues ”.

To close the day in @Formosa we came to a detention center.

See. 10 families, 14 minors with 3 negative swabs in school 87 without health personnel cared for by plainclothes policemen.

– WW (@WolffWaldo) February 5, 2021

“From the Human Rights Commission we have permanently summoned the Secretary for Human Rights, Horacio Pietragalla, all last year for the events of public knowledge that occurred, not only in Formosa, if not in all the Argentine provinces where there were deaths, mutilations, rapes and confinement of people and he was never present in Congress to give explanations, “he recalled.

For this reason, he considered that it is “very serious” that Pietragalla has traveled to Formosa to “validate the police system that is being carried out.” “And the national government also validates what is happening in Formosa, because no one condemned these events,” he warned.

Previously, Wolff pointed out that “we found that there is a lot of fear in Formosa. And when fear falls, oppression falls. “” In Formosa there is a systematic violation of human rights, we can verify this with dozens of testimonies. People leave us folders, cards, they talk to us in private but they are afraid, ”he said.

The national legislators of that province also participated in the conference: senator Luis Naidenoff and deputies Ricardo Buryaile and Mario Arce.

The entourage that traveled to Formosa.

“There is no doubt that in Formosa there is systematic violation of Human Rights”Said Mario Arce.

For his part, Buryaile stressed that “the work of thousands of people who accompanied, provincial deputies, councilors and ordinary citizens who took the trouble to expose what was happening in the isolation centers was fundamental.”

“Our society is psychologically beaten. Today people are much more afraid of going to swab for fear of going to an isolation center than of the Coronavirus itself. We are going to insist on two essential axes: unrestricted respect for human rights, and that whoever comes to Formosa has their home quarantine, “he added.

Later, Senator Naidenoff reiterated that “this would not have been possible without the commitment of the Formosan society.” “We are part of a province where human rights violations have historically been reported. The difference with other times is that there was a selective look in the past, which made it look like someone else’s problem. Now, in a pandemic, in Formosa no one was saved ”, he completed.

The legislators also recalled that from the Congress complaints were made through Mario Negri and Naidenoff, heads of the legislative blocks of Together for Change, before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and before the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.