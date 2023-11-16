The JxCat spokesperson in Congress, Míriam Nogueras, confirmed this Thursday that the seven deputies of the independence party will vote ‘yes’ to the investiture of Pedro Sánchez after the doubts expressed during the day on Wednesday, in which they conveyed to the PSOE their ” discomfort” with the candidate’s speech.

“We respect the agreements we reach. Months ago we began negotiations that continue today, and Sánchez’s investiture is just one of the points of the agreement that we have signed“, they assured in statements to RAC1.

On Wednesday, Nogueras met with the organization secretary of the PSOE, Santos Cerdán, to convey the discomfort of his party with the tone of Sánchez’s speech, specifically for linking the amnesty with “forgiveness”, and from the pro-independence party a change in the candidate’s response was expected.

“The agreement is signed and yesterday Sánchez ratified it,” he concluded.

However, Nogueras pointed out that the legislature will last if the PSOE complies with the agreements it reaches with JxCat.

View of the chamber while the President of the Government in office, Pedro Sánchez (c, in the background).

Bildu warns Sánchez that its support is not a blank check

For her part, the spokesperson for EH Bildu, Mertxe Aizpurúa, has stressed to the candidate for re-election, Pedro Sánchez, that they will support his investiture “without games, speculation, threats and warnings”, but warned him that it is not a “check blank” and demanded progress in sovereignty and social rights.

In his reply on the second day of the investiture debate, Aizpurua justified the favorable vote of his group in the mandate given by the polls to stop the access of the “extreme right” to the Government and has stressed that, in return, they do not demand any reward.

The acting President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, listens to the leader of the PP and candidate for the Presidency of the Government, during his investiture debate.

“Now it is you who must show the same coherence” to address the legislature, he told Sánchez, and He has warned him that he will not count on Bildu to back down on rights, because “how solid is a State that is not capable of respecting instead of imposing.”

“That is the attitude that has to change, closing the imposition phase and opening it to respect for the nations of the State,” he stressed.

Second investiture session

The second day of Pedro Sánchez’s investiture session began in the morning in Congress, in the surroundings of which a tight police cordon is maintained, although today there are hardly any protesters, unlike the start of the debate on Wednesday, when there were more influx.

During the day, the spokesperson for the Basque Nationalist Party (PNV), Aitor Esteban, the spokesperson for the Navarro People’s Union (UPN), Alberto Catalán, the spokesperson for the Galician Nationalist Bloc (BNG), Néstor Rego, and the Coalition are also scheduled to speak. Canaria (CC), Cristina Valido.

Sánchez will conclude the debate, which will later give way to voting by call, in which the 350 deputies will say “yes”, “no” or “abstention”. and that is expected to invest the socialist leader with the support of 179 deputies.

The president of Congress, Francina Armengol, suspended the session yesterday Wednesday after nine twenty at night, after the intervention of the parliamentary groups of the PP, Vox, Sumar, ERC and Junts.

EFE

