JxCat suffered a double setback this Sunday. That of not winning the elections when he was one of the favorites and, above all, being surpassed in the final count by ERC. A ‘sorpasso’ that leaves Laura Borràs with no options to be president and that can alter the course of the independence movement. SIt is still the majority in Catalonia and maintains the options to govern intact, but the reins of the ‘procés’ change hands. Citizens show their preference for the pragmatic commitment of the Republicans to the detriment of the disruptive project of Borràs and Carles Puigdemont, which proposed to reactivate the spirit of 1-O and the confrontation with the State.

The defeat with the PSC and ERC has been by the minimum. Only one seat. A scenario that the heirs of Convergència cling to in order to approve the result and predict that nothing will change in Catalonia. Especially because the sum of the independence movement has achieved its best result. But Junts, no. Now here near. He has added almost 563,000 votes to obtain 32 representatives in the Parliament, falling from second place achieved in the regional 2017 to the third. They represent two seats less than in the elections of four years ago, in which the candidate was a Puigdemont fled in full breakthrough effervescence. With Laura Borràs as headliner, the formation now loses 410,000 votes, almost 40% of the support.

Most of the fall is due to the high abstention registered in the electoral appointment, an argument that all Catalan parties can use in their analyzes, but JxCat adds another compelling reason that has ended up being definitive. Not even six months ago that PDeCAT broke with Puigdemont and abandoned a sovereign coalition that has ended up being formed in a formation governed from Brussels. Now it can be said that excision has not been good for anyone. The moderates of PDeCAT are left out of Parliament with a solo candidacy that achieved 74,000 votes. Borràs would have served to hold on to second place and prevent ERC from overtaking him.

The future of Borràs



Without expressly citing him, Puigdemont has lamented “the thousands of votes lost without obtaining representation” due to the fragmentation of the independence movement, but has welcomed the rise of sovereignty and that, despite Illa’s victory, “the forces of 155 have no capacity to form a government »in Catalonia. In that sense, Laura Borràs has called for unity against constitutionalism. “Exceeding 50% of the votes must have consequences,” he said before offering to collaborate with ERC. What remains to be seen is whether the candidate will be the head of the ranks of JxCat in the Parliament, since the Supreme Court is investigating her for an alleged case of prevarication and embezzlement of public funds after awarding a friend several contracts when she was director of the Institute of Catalan Letters between 2014 and 2017.