Referents of Together for Change on Tuesday condemned the recent attacks against opposition leaders in the province of Formosa and complained to the government of Alberto Fernandez that the necessary measures be taken to put an end to the “undemocratic actions” of the administration of Gildo Insfran in that province.

“Once again, in the province of Formosa, undemocratic and violent practices are publicly flaunted, tending only to sow hatred for political reasons,” lamented the members of the JxC interblock in the Senate.

Through a statement, they criticized the Insfrán government for holding opponents responsible for the jump in coronavirus cases in that jurisdiction and for reflecting those accusations on posters that were placed on public roads.

“A new Formosan dawn. Another one and they go … Instead of investing in respirators, the ruling party continues to spend resources on the hate campaign. It is an unacceptable and dangerous path. If these practices are encouraged from the official structure, they can bring the worst consequences, “wrote radical Formosa senator Luis Naidenoff on Tuesday when he showed one of the posters against him.

Posters against Luis Naidenoff in Formosa. Photo Twitter.

On those posters, it is pointed out to Naidenoff as “guilty of the increase in infections and deaths from Covid-19 in Formosa “.

“We once again strongly condemn this public intimidation campaign carried out in the Province of Formosa against National Legislators, Provincials, Councilors and other representatives of the opposition, which consists of the placing of posters and distribution of brochures on public roads on a large scale , accusing them personally of spreading Covid 19 and of those killed by the pandemic in Formosa, “the JxC senators stated.

A new Formosan dawn. Another one and they go … Instead of investing in respirators, the ruling party continues to spend resources on the hate campaign. It is an unacceptable and dangerous path. If these practices are encouraged from the official structure, they can bring the worst consequences pic.twitter.com/qUpT7m5C6m – Luis Naidenoff (@luisnaidenoff) April 6, 2021

The claim for Alberto Fernández

In addition, they demanded the intervention of the Casa Rosada to stop the escalation of tension that began in that province from the complaints against human rights violations in the isolation centers for people with coronavirus and the strict restrictions on movement.

“Faced with this unacceptable and violent campaign that is now deepening, from the interblock of National Senators of Together for Change we demand from the national government the immediate pertinent actions aimed at guarantee coexistence and social peace in that province and we hold it responsible for the unforeseeable consequences that may arise from the repeated anti-democratic actions, “they claimed.