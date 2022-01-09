Abraham opens, a peer of Dybala. In the second half the match seems closed with the goals of Mkhitaryan and Pellegrini, but in quick succession Locatelli, Kulusevski and De Sciglio overturn it. De Ligt sent off and Cuadrado warned that they will miss the Super Cup

ROME. Everything and more. Roma-Juve gives the fireworks with three games in one where there was no lack of twists, comebacks, overtakes, expulsions, missed penalties and above all seven goals. The 4-3 of the bianconeri at the Olimpico is pure football madness, given that in the 70th minute the Giallorossi were winning 3-1 and the match seemed sealed due to the failure of Allegri’s team. And instead Locatelli’s leading network (nice birthday present) has reopened the games, sending Mourinho’s men into a tailspin and overturning an ending that seemed already written. In seven minutes Juve scored three goals, thanks also to the Var who validated Kulusevski’s 3-3 in the 72nd minute and to a Smalling error that paved the way for De Sciglio for the goal that is worth gold.

Massimiliano Allegri, in the stands due to disqualification, saw the worst ghosts and until the end he trembled when the Var signaled to referee Massa the hand ball of De Ligt on Abraham’s shot: penalty and expulsion for the Dutch central (he will miss so the Italian super cup final on Wednesday as Cuadrado, cautioned and cautioned), but Szczesny hypnotized Pellegrini on the spot as he had already done in the first leg with Veretout. The news is needed to explain what happened tonight at the Olimpico, given that all logic is blown and Juve with 4 shots wins a precious victory in the Champions League, even more so for the victories of Milan, Naples and Atalanta. The only discordant note is Chiesa’s injury, knee knocked out in the 30th minute: there is a fear of a long stop after he had just returned.

If the second half gave the goal festival and one madness after another, the first half was much more normal and traditional. Mourinho had surprised Juve, deploying a chameleonic 4-4-1-1 with Abraham as the only striker and the young Felix free to range on the right plus Pellegrini and Mkhitaryan able to fit in. The Juventus defense, as unprecedented as it is obligatory with the full-backs Cuadrado-De Sciglio and the pair De Ligt-Rugani in the center, suffered from the yellow and red gusts and above all lost references on set pieces. At 7 ‘Abraham weakly deflects Smalling’s air bank and Szczesny blocks in the dive, but after 11’ the English striker signs the advantage using Veretout’s corner and the space left by Rugani, Bentancur and De Ligt at the near post. The Giallorossi attack with their heads down, claiming a penalty for De Ligt’s handball (14 ‘) and still engaging the Polish goalkeeper with a shot from Cristante (16’), but in their best moment Juve equalized with an invention by Dybala after a brilliant assist from Chiesa. The exit of the blue due to injury complicates the plans of the bianconeri, as Kulusevski makes a complete mistake and in full recovery Abraham saves Juve by deflecting Smalling’s gore. It was just the appetizer of an unprecedented binge and an unexpected victory for this Juve.

