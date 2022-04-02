The perfect day for Juventus Primavera. Four goals against Milan, the simultaneous defeats of Rome (in Bologna) and Cagliari (at home against Atalanta), first and second, third place at one point given the draw between Fiorentina and Empoli. After returning from the break for the national teams – and the Under 19 Azzurri, returning from qualification for the European Championship, there were many on the field in Vinovo -, the team of Andrea Bonatti (who must also recover, on Tuesday, the match against Verona and is also in the Youth League Final Four) started very strong, winning 4-1.

Unlock Chibozo – After an opportunity for Chibozo and one for Turco (with a nice response from the Desplanches goalkeeper), the result was unlocked at 23: thanks, for the most part, to Mulazzi, who found space on the right to advance and kick towards the goal of Desplanches. The short rebound by the Milan goalkeeper was an assist for Chibozo, who only had to push into the net. Shortly after, Milan had the chance to equalize: Gala did everything by himself, but had to deal with the splendid parade with the recall hand of the Hungarian Senko, who also blocked the 0-1 with Nasti. And so Juve doubled in the 31st minute with Bonetti, still on an assist from Savona from the right. See also This is the classification for the 2022 International Cups in Argentine soccer

Second half – Giunti removed Nasti and added the Serbian Lazetic, the Serbian 2004 arrived in January from the Red Star; in Juventus, Mbangula in place of Turco. The music hasn’t changed, on the contrary, in the 51st minute Turicchia finished scoring a great team action 3-0. The game, in fact, ended there even if Milan tried to revive it in the 63rd minute with Capone’s 3-1. However, Juventus’ goals in the 80th minute became four thanks to Savona, who beat Desplanches again, crowning a great performance.

