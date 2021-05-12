Cristiano is more and more alone in Juventus. This newspaper has been reporting for almost three months on his desire to leave the Italian club as soon as possible and what happened in recent days confirms that the break is also evident with his teammates.

On Monday, the day after the defeat with Milan, the Portuguese did not train with the rest of the team. He had a special permit: he went to Maranello, with Agnelli and Elkann, to buy a Ferrari. It would not have been anything strange in a moment of peace, but the photos of the smiling ex-Madridista after the most humiliating and serious defeat in recent years did not appeal to the Tifosi or his colleagues at all.. Cristiano earns 30 million euros net at Juve and, despite his goals (99 in 130 games), the team has worsened year after year since he arrived. It was not their fault, obviously (the club changed three coaches in three years), but now that everything is going badly, controversies are inevitable. Also, as he told today ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport ‘, the relationship with the rest of the dressing room is already practically non-existent.

The only one he sees far from the grass is Pinsoglio, while in the green he hardly speaks with the rest of the bianconeri, “surprised and disappointed” with his absence on Monday. According to the pink newspaper, “the comrades have abandoned him” and they can no longer bear all his privileges. With Sarri he stopped doing the athletic sessions, and with Pirlo it has already happened more times that he had permission for personal matters or sponsors. The team does not recognize him as a leader also due to his attitude on the field, with his reproaches every time the ball does not reach him and his physical condition far from his best condition. (In the last five days, he only ‘wet’ against Udinese). Ronaldo is alone in Turin and hopes to leave soon, but finding a team that will pay him the 30 million he charges there is going to be very difficult. Today, against Sassuolo, he will start next to Dybala, in search of his 100th goal: to continue waiting in the Champions League, he will need his best version. Then, they will find a way to say goodbye.