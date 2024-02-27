Juventus, Zidane's shadow on Max Allegri's bench? Zizou opens to returning to Italy, but…

Does Max Allegri stay or not stay at Juventus? Hamlet's dilemma destined to last for a few more weeks. The contract would say yes (expires on 30 June 2025), the season is also very positive (second place and semi-final of the Italian Cup to be played with Frosinone), but the problems will come to a head in the spring: renewal (so as not to start the next season which expires at the end of the championship) or separation? “There is a growth project, Allegri is doing a great job in terms of perspective and we are happy to continue it. The coach is very happy to stay at Juventus and we are very happy with him and want to keep him. In due time we will sit down with him to plan the future and discuss our future together”, Cristiano Giuntoli said before the victory against Frosinone. “I'm happy, we're in tune about everything. Now let's think about the Champions League, my contract is until 2025 and I'm proud, for me it's affection and passion given that I've been here for 10 years between one thing and another. I'm happy, we continued a relationship that had continued over the years with the president who was there before. Then the company will evaluate”, the words of Max Allegri.

In recent weeks the name of Thiago Motta has been circulating as Juventus' bench in the event of the farewell of the Livorno coach (Milan also likes the Bologna coach in case of a separation with Stefano Pioli). And in the last few hours an evergreen has come back into fashion: Zinedine Zidane. To warm up the suggestions, Zizou's words to Sky Sport on a possible return to Italy: “Why not, anything can happen. Now I'm doing other things, but let's see for sure that I would like another time on the bench”, said the Frenchman present at the event for the launch of the documentary film on Marcello Lippi “Now I win” .

From there it was a moment before he joined Juventus, where he enchanted with memorable plays from 1996 to 2001 (before moving to Real Madrid). But, as we said, at the moment they should be classified as suggestions and not as market rumours.

Zidane-Bayern Munich, the rumors from Germany on Zizou's future

But pay attention to the rumors coming from Germany right now: according to Bild, Bayern Munich have chosen Zidane as Thomas Tuchel's heir (it will be goodbye at the end of the season). The Bavarian club had also been approached with the name of top coach who can take over from Jurgen Klopp.