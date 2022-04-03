Inter won the main duel on matchday 31 of Serie A, defeating the

Juventus 1-0, and remains in the fight for the Scudettothree points behind AC Milan, who will play on Monday, and Napoli, who beat Atalanta 3-1.

The two teams from the Lombard capital, however, have one less game than Napoli. Juventus, for its part, is in 4th position with 59 points, 7 behind the co-leaders and with almost no chance of fighting for the title.

In a very even match, but with a greater dominance of Juventus, Inter took the victory thanks to a penalty converted by the Turkish Hakan Calhanoglu just before the break (45+5). Despite numerous occasions for Juventus in the second half, including a shot to the post by Swiss Denis Zakaria (73), the Juventinos could not find a way to beat the goal of Slovenian Samir Handanovic.

Earlier, Napoli took all three points on their visit to Atalanta (7th) to tie at the top of the Serie A standings with AC Milan, who will close matchday 31 of the Italian league on Monday against Bologna (13th). ).

The Neapolitans prevailed with goals from Lorenzo Insigne (13, from a penalty), Matteo Napolitano (37) and Macedonian Eljif Elmas (81), while Dutchman Marten de Roon scored for Atalanta (58). The defeat removes Atalanta from the fight for the Top 4, falling to 7th place, 8 points behind fourth place, which is occupied by Juventus.

AFP