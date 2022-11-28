Maurizio Scanavino is the new general manager of Juventus. The appointment becomes official on the crucial day for the Juventus club, which resets its top management with the resignation of the president Amdrea Agnelli and all the members of the board.

Scanavino, born in 1973, holds a degree in Telecommunications Engineering from the Turin Polytechnic and has carried out his professional activity in various sectors (consulting, automotive and publishing) with experience in Italy and abroad. After his early career, first at Accenture and later in the development of digital and e-commerce services, he joined the Fiat Group in 2004, participating in the relaunch of the company led by Sergio Marchionne as director of Brand Promotion with marketing responsibility and communication for the Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Lancia brands.

In 2007 he entered the publishing sector of the Group as director of the digital and marketing area of ​​the publishing house of La Stampa, dealing in particular with product development and the digital portfolio and three years later becoming General Manager of the advertising agency Publikompass.

In 2013 he moved to Secolo XIX where as Chief Executive Officer he worked on the merger with La Stampa, an operation that led to the birth of ITEDI, of which he was appointed General Manager. Subsequently he leads the process of integrating ITEDI with the Espresso Group, which leads to the establishment of the GEDI group, one of the main European publishing groups. He currently holds the position of Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of GEDI Gruppo Editoriale, where he is committed to consolidating the position of Italian leader in digital transformation in the publishing sector, also through corporate acquisitions and targeted investments.