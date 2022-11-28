Juventus, Elkann calls Maurizio Scanavino as general manager of Juventus

There Juventuson the day of the resignation of the entire board including the President Andrea Agnelli (in office since May 19, 2010), appointed Maurice Scanavino new general manager, returning from the experience of managing director and general manager of GEDI publishing group – owned by Agnelli family. In the official press release Juve, after explaining the role of Maurice Arrivabene (who resigned but will remain in office until next January 19 when the new board of directors will be chosen), we read that “in order to strengthen the management of the company, the Board of Directors has resolved to confer the role of General Manager on dott. Maurice Scanavino”.

Scanavino dg of Juventus, will remain managing director of Gedi

“The new general manager is Maurice Scanavino, managing director of the Gedi Group which publishes La Repubblica, a position he will continue to hold”, explains Repubblica. “Maurizio Arrivabene will remain Juventus’ managing director until January, at the request of the Board”

That’s who it is Maurice Scanavino the man chosen by John Elkann to lead the black and white transition.

Who is Maurizio Scanavino, the new general manager of Juventus

Maurice Scanavino, born in 1973, obtained a degree in Telecommunications Engineering from the Turin Polytechnic and carried out his professional activity in various sectors (consulting, automotive and publishing) with experience in Italy and abroad. After the beginnings of his career, first in Accenture and later in the development of digital services and e-commerce, he landed in 2004 in Fiat Group participating in the relaunch of the company led by Sergio Marchionne as director of Brand Promotion with responsibility for marketing and comunication for brands Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Lancia.

In 2007 he entered the publishing sector of the Group as director of the digital and marketing area of ​​the publishing house of La Stampafocusing on product development and the digital portfolio and becoming three years later General Manager of the advertising agency Publikompass. In 2013 he moved to 19th century where as CEO works at merger with La Stampaan operation that leads to the birth of ITEDIof which he is named General manager. Next guide the process of integration of ITEDI with the Espresso Group, which leads to the establishment of the GEDI group, one of the leading European publishing groups. He currently holds the position of Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of GEDI Gruppo Editorialewhere he is committed to consolidating his position as the Italian leader in digital transformation in the publishing sector, also through corporate acquisitions and targeted investments.

