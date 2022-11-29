Piazza Affari, Juventus down on the Stock Exchange after resignation from the Juventus board of directors but in recovery

The resignation of the president Agnelli and of the entire board of directors of Juventus have repercussions on the stock on the Stock Exchange. Despite Exor’s announcement of its intention to indicate Gianluca Ferrero to the position of president of the company, at the opening of Business Square after not making a price at the opening in Piazza Affari (-10% theoretical), the Juventus Fc stock trades negative and drops 8.24% then regains and settles at around -2%. At the end of the session, after a day on the roller coaster, the Bianconeri’s stock lost only 0.93%, to 0.277 euros, even if the annual low of 0.2506 euros was reached during the session.

Juventus, Gianluca Ferrero president after Andrea Agnelli

Exor communicates the intention to indicate Gianluca Ferrero in charge of president of Juventus. This is what can be read in a note in reference to the resolutions passed yesterday by the Juventus board of directors and in view of the shareholders’ meeting called for 18 January 2023. Accountant, auditor, statutory auditor and director of various companies, underlines the note , “Ferrero has solid experience and the necessary technical skills, as well as a genuine passion for the Juventus club, which make him the most suitable person to fill the position”. Exor will communicate the complete list of candidates for the renewal of the board of directors within the terms of the law.

Who is Gianluca Ferrero new president of Juventus

Gianluca Ferrero is therefore the new president of Juventus. Born in Turin in 1963, graduated in Economics and Commerce in 1988, he is chairman of the board of statutory auditors of Fincantieri, Luigi Lavazza, Biotronik Italia, Praxi Intellectual Property., P. Fiduciaria, Emilio Lavazza Sapa, Gedi Gruppo Editoriale, Nuo and Lifenet. He holds the position of statutory auditor in Fenera Holding. He is vice president of the board of directors of Banca del Piemonte and member of the board of directors of Italia Independent Group, of Lol srl and of Pygar srl.

Juve, Elkann: resignation of the board of directors’ act of responsibility

“The resignations of the directors of Juventus represent an act of responsibility, which puts the interests of the club first”. John Elkann said so. “The new board that will be born in January will be made up of highly professional figures from a technical and legal point of view, led by the president Gianluca Ferrero: together with the other directors, it will have the task of tackling and resolving the legal and corporate issues that are on the table. I trust that the company will be able to demonstrate that it has always acted correctly.”

Juventus, Elkann: Allegri a point of reference, we’re counting on him

“Massimiliano Allegri remains the point of reference in the Juventus sports area: we are counting on him and on the whole team to continue winning as they have shown they can do in the last few days, keeping our goals high on the pitch”. This was stated by John Elkann, to Exor, in a note released in the evening on Juventus, after the entire board of directors of the company resigned yesterday. “Our history speaks of victories – he adds – and gives us the strength we need in these moments. With the support and affection of our fans, we have the opportunity to build an extraordinary future”.

Juventus, FIGC prosecutor’s office: investigation into player contracts

The Prosecutor of the Football Federation has opened a proceeding on the private agreements between Juventus and its players, through which, according to the hypothesis of the Public Prosecutor of Turin, a fictitious cut in salaries and a reduction in costs in the balance sheets of 30 would have been obtained. June 2020 and 30 June 2021 omitting the debt position towards the members. The federal prosecutor’s office, led by Giuseppe Chinè, had received in recent days from the Turin magistrates the documents relating to the investigations into the capital gains of the Juventus club, whose board of directors resigned yesterday.

