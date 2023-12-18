Juventus weddings! Rugani, 'pop' wedding proposal to Michela Persico. Federico Chiesa marries Lucia Bramani

There Juventus starts again after the disappointment of Marassi (drawn 1-1 with Genoa and Inter beating Lazio and flying to +4), but in the meantime they arrive two good news outside the playing field: double marriage proposal in the Juventus house. And it's a double goal black and white: first scores Daniele RuganiThen double Federico Chiesa.

Federico Chiesa and Lucia Bramani, marriage proposal in Venice

Federico Chiesa chose one of the most romantic cities in the world, Venice, to ask for the hand of his girlfriend Lucia Bramani. And the attacker's girlfriend – a psychology graduate and model – said yes. The couple's announcement with selfies on social media and Dusan Vlahovic offered his congratulations with a joke: “Of course,” the Serbian striker joked. “Right!”, commented Federico Chiesa. Juventus also sent its best wishes to the betrothed through its official account.





Daniele Rugani and Michela Persico get married: marriage proposal at the pop concert in Calcutta

Daniele Rugani made the marriage proposal to Michela Persico (with whom he has had a beautiful love story since 2015 and a son, Tommaso, born in 2020) during the Calcutta concert – star of pop or electropop music – at the Pala Alpitour of Turin. The surprise of the Juventus defender who caught the showgirl and sports presenter off guard was wonderful. She published some shots of the evening, writing: “I still wasn't expecting anything in these photos – writes the TV presenter on Instagram – friends, music and fun. Then …”.





Then, the Juventus player kneels down and takes the ring out of his pocket to the tune of 'Pesto', just at the moment in which Calcutta sings “I fell in love with you-e”. And Michela Persico hugs him, kisses him and says the long-awaited “yes”. Finally he publishes the photo with the ring on his finger: “Yes, we still have to put up with each other for a while”, jokes Daniele Rugani's future wife on social media.

