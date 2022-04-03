Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Juventus warms up game with Inter with great goal by Juan Guillermo Cuadrado

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 3, 2022
in Sports
John William Square

John William Square

Photo:

Vincent Pinto. AFP

Italian Serie A match.

Juventus (4th) and Inter (3rd) will face each other on Sunday in a key match in the fight for the ‘Scudetto’.

Precisely, Juventus warmed up the game with several videos, among them, a goal from Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, from medium distance.

Cuadrado has become a key player at ‘Juve’ and for this important match it is good to remember him.

