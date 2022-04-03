Juventus warms up game with Inter with great goal by Juan Guillermo Cuadrado

Juventus (4th) and Inter (3rd) will face each other on Sunday in a key match in the fight for the ‘Scudetto’.

Precisely, Juventus warmed up the game with several videos, among them, a goal from Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, from medium distance.

It may interest you: (David Ospina, tremendous save in the game against Atalanta, video)

Cuadrado has become a key player at ‘Juve’ and for this important match it is good to remember him.