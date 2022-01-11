The Inter de Milan of Simone Inzaghi, reigning champion and leader of Serie A, can further establish his dominance in Italian football with the Super Cup from Italy, in which he appears as a favorite on Wednesday, at 3 pm, with Star + TV and ESPN, before a Juventus irregular and diminished.

We invite you to read: Harold Santiago Mosquera, al Cali: the entire bag of La Liga players

In San Siro, Inzaghi can win his first title at the Nerazzurri bench, in a competition in which he has a 100% success: he won the two Super Cups played with Lazio (2017 and 2019), and both times against Juve .

“We want to offer a trophy to our fans at San Siro (…) But I don’t know who is the favorite, Juventus showed their strength against AS Roma (win 4-3 after losing 3-1 on Sunday) . Everything is open to a single game “, estimated the coach before the gala game that will be played in a stadium with its capacity limited to 50%, before the entry into force of more restrictive measures, with a capacity reduced to a maximum 5,000 people as of January 15.

The Nerazzurri started 2022 with an eighth consecutive victory in Serie A against Lazio (2-1), the only team that brought them to the knee in the first round. With morale through the roof, with the best offense in the championship and the second best defense, Inter is untouchable in Italy, combining a solidity inherited from Antonio Conte and the offensive play of the former attacker Inzaghi.

Life without Chiesa

Photo: Serena Campanini. Efe

But the proud reaction of Juventus cannot be ruled out, a team with alternating current, without a game identity and a lack of scorers, but which has not lost its winning mentality: that character that allowed it to take first place in its Champions League group (ahead of Chelsea), but also to start a draw at the end of the match at San Siro against Inter (1-1) last October.

To revalidate his title in the Super Cup won last season against Naples (2-0), it will be necessary to see “Juventus of the last 20 minutes” against Roma, on Sunday, said Mattia De Sciglio, who in principle will be from new starter in a decimated Turinese defense (Danilo injured, Bonucci doubts, De Ligt and Cuadrado suspended).

Massimiliano Allegri, the coach who has played the most Super Cups (it will be his seventh on Wednesday, surpassing the six of Marcello Lippi), will have to rebuild his line of attack for the umpteenth time, in the absence of Federico Chiesa, whose season ended on Sunday with a break of the left knee ligament.

An injury lamented by the ‘tifosi’ and by all Italian football: “Good luck Federico, we will be waiting for you soon on the pitch for other great duels,” Inter wrote on Monday on Twitter.

AFP