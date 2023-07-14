The European Super League, the project that was shipwrecked even before it started shooting, has suffered a major setback. Of the 12 founding clubs, little by little they withdrew until leaving only Real Madrid, Juventus and FC Barcelona. Those three teams had remained firm and united… until now, as the Italian team has reported that it wants to abandon the project.
Why has Juventus decided to leave the Super League?
On June 6, the Turin team, now chaired by Gianluca Ferrero, already announced that it was in talks with Real Madrid and FC Barcelona to leave the Super League.
As reported through a statement, this decision would be motivated by differences on the interpretation of the agreements applicable to the Super League Project.
Can Juventus abandon the Super League project?
As reported by the club in its statement, his departure from the project will become effective if Barcelona and Madrid, the clubs that are still in the Super League, authorize it.
Juventus statement
“Given the existing discrepancies on the interpretation of the relevant contractual terms applicable to the Super League project, Juventus confirms that it has initiated the procedure to exit it. Under the applicable contractual terms, his departure will be completed and effective only if it is previously authorized by Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and the rest of the clubs involved in the Super League project,” they say from Juve.
Agreement with UEFA
Juventus has been peppered by the case of capital gains in Italy, which meant, at a sporting level, a loss of 10 points in the Series standings. For this reason, the Vecchia Signora finished the season in seventh place and therefore the next course should play the Conference League.
However, Juve reached an agreement with UEFA by which they were excluded from participating in this edition of the Conference in exchange for being able to play European competition in the 2024/25 season, if they previously obtained a qualifying place.
