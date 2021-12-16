Mauro Icardi has no place at PSG and welcomes the possibility of being sold in the next transfer market. The Argentine is followed by Juventus, that you have already looked for it in the past and that you consider it one of the priorities.
Massimiliano Allegri’s team is in sixth position in Serie A and 12 points behind Inter. It will have the objective of qualifying for international tournaments (today it is out of everything) and will seek to surprise in the Champions League. There they will play against Villarreal and are very confident of being able to advance to the quarterfinals.
The Rosario would be a good option to reinforce the lead, a position that was weak after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. There I could fight the position with Álvaro Morata and Moise Kean, that they have not been having a good semester.
Icardi already knows what it is to play in Serie A and there he lived the best moment of his career with the Inter shirt. In PSG he knows that he has little space and it is impossible that he can win a position as a starter. Will Juventus be the ideal team to try to be a star again?
