The semifinals of the European competitions arrive and the Europa League will give us two great qualifiers. Apart from Roma-Bayern Leverkusen, Juventus will face the team that has dominated the competition for several years. Sevilla arrives at the end of the season with salvation in La Liga practically resolved and with morale through the roof after giving the surprise in the quarterfinals and eliminating Manchester United. Mendilibar has turned the team’s situation around in record time and this Thursday they travel to Turin knowing that they are 180 minutes away from a new Europa League final. Here is everything you need to know about Juventus vs Sevilla:
In which stadium is Sevilla vs Manchester United played?
City: Turin
Stadium: Allianz Stadium
Day and time: Thursday, May 11. 9:00 p.m. Spain, 2:00 p.m. Mexico, 5:00 p.m. Argentina.
How can you watch Sevilla vs Manchester United in Spain?
TV channels: Champions League by M+
Live streaming: Movistar Plus (website)
How can you watch Sevilla vs Manchester United in Argentina?
TV channels: ESPN
Live streaming: Star+
How can you watch Sevilla vs Manchester United in Mexico?
TV channels: ESPN Mexico
Live streaming: Star+
How can you watch Sevilla vs Manchester United on television in the United States?
Television channel: ESPN Sports
live streaming: ESPN App
How can you watch Sevilla vs Manchester United on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Atalanta
|
0-2 win
|
A series
|
Lecce
|
2-1 win
|
A series
|
Bologna
|
1-1 draw
|
A series
|
Inter de Milan
|
1-0 defeat
|
Italian Cup
|
napoli
|
0-1 defeat
|
A series
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Spanish
|
3-2 win
|
The league
|
Girona
|
0-2 defeat
|
The league
|
Athletic Club
|
0-1 win
|
The league
|
villarreal
|
2-1 win
|
The league
|
Manchester Utd
|
3-0 win
|
europa league
These teams haven’t met for 7 years. In the last 8 years they have met 5 times, four of them in the Champions League group stage and the fifth in a pre-season friendly.
The Italian team arrives relatively healthy, without any loss until last week, when Mattia de Sciglio He left injured in the match against Lecce. The defender has suffered a torn ligament, so he will not be there for the game and he is the only casualty in the team, which on the other hand is quite sensitive.
Sevilla’s casualty list is somewhat longer, and at the moment there are several important pieces awaiting their evolution these days. So much marked as Joan Jordan are already ruled out until the end of the season, and for their part Nianzou it evolves positively, so it could return for the game. The most sensitive doubts are Suso and lick it. The Spaniard was injured in the match against Espanyol and Lamela suffered a blow to the back and is already working with the physios.
Szcesny; Square, Danilo, Rugani, Alex Sandro, Samuel Iling; Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot; Say Maria; milik.
Bond; Jesus Navas, Badé, Nianzou, Acuña; Fernando Gudelj; Ocampos, Rakitic, Lamela; in-Nesyri
Juventus 1-1 Seville
#Juventus #Sevilla #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply