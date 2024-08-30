This weekend, Juventus and Roma face off in a crucial Serie A clash that promises to be thrilling. Juventus arrive high on the back of a convincing win over Hellas Verona, while Roma are looking to bounce back after a painful defeat to Empoli. Both teams have ambitions to climb the table, with Juventus looking to consolidate their dominance at home, where they have been almost unbeaten, and Roma trying to break their poor run away from home. It will be a key match for both sides’ aspirations.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Juventus and Roma:
City: Turin, Italy
Date: September 1st
Schedule: 20:45 (Spain), 14:45 (Argentina), 11:45 (Mexico)
Stadium: Juventus Stadium
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In Spain The match can be followed live on DAZN
In Argentina It will be seen through Star+ Argentina, in Mexico on Sky HD and on USA on ESPN Sports
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Hellas Verona
|
0-3 V
|
Serie A
|
As
|
3-0 V
|
Serie A
|
Atletico Madrid
|
0-2 D
|
Friendly
|
Juventus U21
|
4-2 V
|
Friendly
|
Brest
|
2-2 E
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Empoli
|
1-2 D
|
Serie A
|
Cagliari
|
0-0 E
|
Serie A
|
Everton
|
1-1 E
|
Friendly
|
Barnley
|
0-4 V
|
Friendly
|
Olympiacos
|
1-1 E
|
Friendly
Juventus come into this match in excellent form, having won their last three consecutive Serie A games. Their most recent victory, a 3-0 win over Hellas Verona, demonstrated the solidity of their attack, led by an inspired Dušan Vlahović, who scored twice in that game. The team has shown remarkable defensive stability, allowing just four goals in their last six games, which reflects the work well done by their rearguard.
Juventus are also on an unbeaten run at home in the league, with eight consecutive games without losing. This positive record, added to their favourable record against Roma in Turin, gives them a margin of confidence for this crucial encounter. However, Juventus know that they cannot underestimate Roma, a team that, despite their ups and downs, is always a tough opponent.
Roma come into this game after a disappointing defeat against Empoli, a result that undoubtedly left a bitter taste in the mouth of fans and coaching staff. Despite dominating possession and creating multiple scoring opportunities, a lack of decisiveness and defensive fragility condemned Daniele De Rossi’s team.
This setback highlighted the inconsistencies that have plagued Roma this season, where they have frequently alternated between wins and losses. In particular, their away form has been worrying, as they have failed to win in their last four away games. Furthermore, their recent record against Juventus is not encouraging, as they have failed to beat the Bianconeri in their last four visits to Turin.
Juventus: Michele Di Gregorio, Andrea Cambiaso, Bremer, Federico Gatti, Juan Cabal, Manuel Locatelli, Nicolò Fagioli, Nicolas Gonzalez, Kenan Yildiz, Samuel Mbangula and Dusan Vlahovic
Rome: Mile Svilar, Zeki Celik, Gianluca Mancini, Evan NDicka, Angeliño, Bryan Cristante, Leandro Paredes, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Matias Soule, Artem Dovbyk and Paulo Dybala
Juventus 2-1 Rome. Juventus have been solid in defence in their recent matches, allowing very few goals, which contrasts with Roma’s defensive vulnerability. Furthermore, the Turin team have been ruthless at home, where they are on an unbeaten run.
