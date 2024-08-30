Juventus are also on an unbeaten run at home in the league, with eight consecutive games without losing. This positive record, added to their favourable record against Roma in Turin, gives them a margin of confidence for this crucial encounter. However, Juventus know that they cannot underestimate Roma, a team that, despite their ups and downs, is always a tough opponent.

This setback highlighted the inconsistencies that have plagued Roma this season, where they have frequently alternated between wins and losses. In particular, their away form has been worrying, as they have failed to win in their last four away games. Furthermore, their recent record against Juventus is not encouraging, as they have failed to beat the Bianconeri in their last four visits to Turin.