The Champions League curtain rises in Turin for the duel between Juventus and PSV Eindhoven in this new format created for this campaign that is about to start. The Old Lady will host the Dutch team this Tuesday, September 17 at 10:45 Central Mexico time at the Allianz Stadium.
The Italians are heading into the match with many doubts after their second goalless draw in Serie A: first against Roma and in this last round against Empoli, a situation that Thiago Motta’s team will try to reverse, but now in the best club tournament in the world. On the other hand, there are the farmers, who have not known defeat in the Eredivisie and are coming into this match with the machine perfectly oiled.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Juventus and PSV:
City: Turin, Italy
Stadium: Allianz Stadium
Date: September 17
Time: 10:45 a.m. in Mexico, 6:45 p.m. in Spain and 1:45 p.m. in Argentina.
The match of Matchday 1 of the renewed Champions League can be enjoyed on TNT Sports and Max screens, either from your television or via streaming. The match will start at 10:45 Central Mexico time.
In Argentina it will be seen on FOX Sports and in Spain on Movistar+ and RTVE.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Empoli
|
0-0 E
|
Serie A
|
Rome
|
0-0 E
|
Serie A
|
Hellas Verona
|
0-3 V
|
Serie A
|
As
|
3-0 V
|
Serie A
|
Atletico Madrid
|
2-0 D
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
NEC Nijmegen
|
2-0 V
|
Eredivisie
|
Go Ahead Eagles
|
3-0 V
|
Eredivisie
|
Almere City
|
1-7 V
|
Eredivisie
|
Heracles
|
1-3 V
|
Eredivisie
|
RKC Waalwijk
|
5-1 V
|
Eredivisie
Giorgio Chiellini returned to the club of his dreams after a brief stint in the MLS with LA FC. The Italian will no longer be on the field, now his role will be one hundred percent administrative and he will serve as Director of Institutional Relations starting this September 16. The prodigal son is at home.
Irving Lozano suffered a muscle injury that has him in doubt for the start of the Champions League. The Mexican is doing great with PSV and is the team’s top scorer in the Eredivisie: he has a record of 4 goals in the 4 games he has been able to play. This makes the Mexican the top scorer in Dutch football and, if he recovers soon from his injury, he could return to the Mexican National Team under Javier Aguirre.
Juventus: Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Federico Gatti, Juan Cabal; Manuel Locatelli, Nicolò Fagioli, Cambiaso, Koopmeiners, Yildiz and Vlahovic.
PSV: Benitez; Ledezma, Flamingo, Olivier Boscagli, Mauro Junior; Guus Til; Schouten, Veerman, Bakayoko, Luuk de Jong and Tilman.
Juventus 3-1 PSV Eindhoven
