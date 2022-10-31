Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Juventus vs PSG: where to watch the game, schedules, possible line-ups, news and forecast

October 31, 2022
Juventus will seek victory against PSG to guarantee third place in the group that gives access to the Europa League. For its part, PSG will try to get the three points to secure the first position.

In Movistar Champions League, Wednesday at 9:00 p.m.

Lionel Messi, Leo Messi, Neymar Jr.

Lionel Messi, Leo Messi, Neymar Jr / Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

The Turin team is going through a very bad moment. They must try to get points to certify their classification to the Europa League. In the Italian league championship they are seventh with six wins, four draws and two losses. The top positions in the classification are already far away.

The aspect that most worries the management of the Italian team is the physical problems of the players: McKennie, Iling, Locatelli, Vlahovic, Chiesa, Danilo, Paredes, Bremer, Di María, De Sciglio, Pogba and Kaio Jorge are not available. for the shock

Szczesny, Cuadrado, Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Gatti, Miretti, Rabiot, Soulé, Kean, Kostic and Milik

Nicolo Fagioli

Nicolò Fagioli/Maurizio Lagana/GettyImages

PSG seek victory in a game that should be a mere formality for those from the French capital. Juventus is having a very bad time, and it is that not only their classification in the Champions League is already far behind, it is that in the Italian league they are seventh, 10 points behind the leader, a Napoli that does not have in mind to lift the foot of the accelerator .

The Parisians will not be able to count on Neymar, who is suspended for matchday six due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

They will also have an eye on Benfica’s game, because despite the fact that they depend on themselves, everything that is not winning and that the Portuguese team does it would relegate them to second place in the group.

Donnarumma, Achraf, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat, Fabián, Vitinha, Verratti, Sarabia, Messi and Mbappé

Lionel Messi, Leo Messi, Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi, Leo Messi, Kylian Mbappe / Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Juventus 0-4 PSG

