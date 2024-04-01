Next Tuesday, April 2, Lazio will have to visit Juventus to play the match corresponding to the Italian Cup semifinals. The match will be played at
Juventus Stadium at 8:00 p.m. in a match in which those from Turin will try to take revenge for the last league match and demonstrate their level.
In the last Serie A match, the two faced each other, and even though it was in Rome, Lazio was well ahead and demonstrated it with the 1-0 victory.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Juventus and Lazio.
Match information
City: Turin, Italy
Stadium: Juventus Stadium
Date: Tuesday April 2
Schedule: 20:00 in Spain, 15:00 in Argentina, 12:00 in Mexico
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
How can Juventus vs Lazio be seen on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can Juventus vs Lazio be seen on television in Argentina?
ESPN and Star+
How will Juventus vs Lazio be seen on television in Mexico?
Star+
How will Juventus vs Lazio be seen on television in the United States?
Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
lazio
|
Defeat 1-0
|
A series
|
Genoa
|
0-0 draw
|
A series
|
Atalanta
|
2-2 draw
|
A series
|
Naples
|
Defeat 2-1
|
A series
|
Frosinone
|
3-2 victory
|
A series
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Juventus
|
1-0 victory
|
A series
|
Frosinone
|
Victory 2-3
|
A series
|
Udinese
|
Defeat 1-2
|
A series
|
Bayern Munich
|
Defeat 3-0
|
Champions League
|
AC Milan
|
Defeat 0-1
|
A series
Juventus: Alex Sandro due to thigh problems, Kostic due to a virus and Milik due to a muscle injury. Fagioli and Pogba will also not be there due to a disciplinary sanction.
lazio: Provedel due to a hamstring injury and Nicoco Rovella is a doubt due to pubic problems.
Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Ruganni, De Sciglio, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Cambiaso, Chiesa and Moise Kean.
lazio: Mandas; Mario Gila, Romagnoli, Casale Marusic, Zaccagni, Kamada, Cataldi, Felipe Anderson, Taty Castellanos and Pedro.
Juventus 1-1 Lazio
