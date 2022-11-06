Juventus vs. Inter: LIVE, minute by minute

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (left) follows Kylian Mbappé.
Match of day 13 of Serie A.
November 06, 2022, 02:09 PM
The thirteenth round of Serie A will be marked by the legendary Italian derby between Juventus and Inter Milanin what will be an unusual confrontation for the positions occupied by both, seventh and sixth, respectively, far from the places that theoretically correspond to them.
In 1909 it was the first time that both teams faced each other, a year after the founding of Inter, but it was not until 1967 that the term “Derby of Italy” was coined, a name given to the match when facing the most successful teams in the country. at that time.
The situation this season is somewhat different, especially for ‘Juve’, eliminated from the Champions League and plunged into a crisis of play and results that have relegated him to seventh position, outside of European positions.
Against Inter, at home, the Italian’s pupils Massimiliano Allegri They will seek to extend the good dynamics they have in the domestic championship, with three wins in a row.
