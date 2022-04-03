Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Juventus vs. Inter: Juan Guillermo Cuadrado is the starter

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 3, 2022
in Sports
John William Square

Square, figure in Juventus.

Square, figure in Juventus.

Important match of the Italian Serie A.

Juventus (4th) and Inter (3rd) will face each other on Sunday in a key game in the fight for the ‘Scudetto’, key game for the Italian Serie A standings.

Juventus, settled in Champions League positions and practically ruled out in the fight to lift the title, receives in its stadium an Inter Milan that needs the victory if it wants to continue hooked to Naples and Milan, and for which a defeat would mean losing third place, although it still has one game less played.

It may interest you: (David Ospina, tremendous save in the game against Atalanta, video)

The ‘Juve’ has been reducing little by little the distance with the head of the race, taking advantage of the defeats and draws of Inter -which only knows one victory in Serie A between February and March-, and is one point behind Inter.

lineups

Juventus

Inter

Follow the match here.

